WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has two suspects in custody after a brief vehicle pursuit and foot chase Monday afternoon.

On October 30, 2023, around 4:18 p.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Central Freeway near Maurine Street for a traffic violation. The charcoal-colored 4-door Kia was traveling northbound when it took the Maurine Street exit in an attempt to outrun the police.

During the short chase, the passenger in the vehicle exited and fled on foot, only to be captured near Avalon Place, a residential street near the access road.

According to police, spike strips were used, which caused the tires to be flattened and the vehicle to be stopped on the access road, where the driver was taken into custody.

Police said this was a stop for a traffic violation but now believe that narcotics are involved.

Two people were taken into custody but have not been identified.