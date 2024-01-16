WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a teenage runaway.

The WFPD posted to their Facebook page that they were looking for 17-year-old Christian Douglas Brower on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. They describe Brower as a white male that is 5 feet and ten inches tall. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He weighs 140 pounds.

The teen was last seen on January 10, 2024, at his residence in the 800 block of Dallas Street in Wichita Falls.

If you have any information about Christian Brower’s whereabouts, please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000.

The Texas Youth Helpline provides many resources for runaway teenagers that are free of charge, and all calls are confidential. They can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-855-869-0780 via phone call or text.