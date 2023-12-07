WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire and police crews responded to a crash at Kemp and Call Field that took out the intersection’s traffic signal poles.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at about 7:15 p.m., a white GMC Yukon crashed into two parked cars in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot after the teenage driver experienced medical issues, according to WFPD Sergeant Charlie Eipper.

The 18-year-old driver of the Yukon was stopped at the light eastbound on Call Field at Kemp Blvd. when she suffered a medical emergency, fell faint and rolled through the intersection.

She struck two light poles before hitting the unoccupied vehicles in the mall parking lot. The driver was the only occupant of the Yukon, according to Eipper.

During the incident, the intersection’s traffic lights were taken down, leading to fire officials to redirect traffic, according to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen. The lights will remain flashing red, with stop signs for eastbound traffic, until crews create a permanent fix.

The teen driver was then taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, and no other injuries were reported, Eipper said.