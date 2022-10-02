WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have released the name of a man that was reportedly murdered in a convenience store parking lot Saturday afternoon.

According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, Jorge Gonzales, 23, was found deceased after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of North Eighth Street Saturday, October 01, 2022. Hughes said a murder arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Adan Chavez.

Hughes said Chavez is still at large, and anyone with information about his location should contact the police department at 940-720-500 or call Crime Stoppers. Chavez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Previous report:

On Saturday, around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of North Central Freeway.

According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old male, deceased in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver. Detectives are working this as an ongoing murder.

WFPD Crimes Against Persons Detective Brian Sheehan said they have a person of interest in-custody and they are interviewing several witnesses.

Sheehan said police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting earlier in the day and said they believe it is related to the murder.

Hughes said this is the 11th non-Fentanyl murder in Wichita Falls in 2022. He said this is an isolated incident with no further threat posed to the citizens. The victim’s identification is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.