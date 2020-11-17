UPDATE: 2 detained, suspects car hits house, meth found inside vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: 9:58 P.M.

According to police, both suspects have been detained and they believe these are the only 2 men involved.

One suspect was taken to the hospital and the other suspect has been detained.

Police also said they discovered meth in the car that hit a home in the Bridwell and 22nd Street area.

UPDATE: 9:50 P.M.

Authorities said it appears a car hit a house in the Bridwell and 22nd Street area.

One person was taken to the hospital by AMR and 9 police units are on the scene right now.

Police are also searching the car at the scene.

Our crew is on scene and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

We’re following breaking news on a foot chase and search in progress with police, possibly involving firearms in a Wichita Falls neighborhood.

Early Reports had multiple suspects running in different directions, in the Bridwell and 22nd Street area and also McGregor Ave.

It’s possible police believe one of the suspects had a gun, according to an early report, and that drug paraphernalia may have been found in a vehicle.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.