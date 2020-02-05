Wichita Falls prepares for potential winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many of us can’t help but think of Christmas 2009 when the threat of big snowfall comes.

It was that year when a snow storm resulting in 8 to 10 inches of snow, and now Wichita Falls is preparing for the same, just in case.

Although the folks at city hall encourage everyone to avoid being on the roads at all cost, if you do venture out, just know that the steps the city is taking to keep the conditions safe are extensive.

“Please watch the weather, we’ll be putting out additional reports pretty frequently on our website and social media platforms about what the city is doing. And if this does materialize and we do get four to six inches and maybe more snow, the roads will be very hazardous, so stay home,” Wichita Falls city manager Darron Leiker said.

The city does not have the man power or equipment to clear out neighborhoods, so crews will focus on clearing out around essential places around town like police stations, hospitals and fire stations. After that, they’ll move out and work on heavy traffic streets.