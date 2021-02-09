Wichita Falls Presidents Day trash pickup schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The city of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, February 15.
The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:
- Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, February 16.
- Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, February 17.
- There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.
- Regular service will resume on Thursday, February 18.
- The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, February 15. Both will
- return to normal hours on Tuesday, February 16.
For questions or more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.