Wichita Falls Presidents Day trash pickup schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The city of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for Presidents Day on Monday, February 15.

The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:

Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, February 16.

Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, February 17.

There will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday.

Regular service will resume on Thursday, February 18.

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday, February 15. Both will

return to normal hours on Tuesday, February 16.

For questions or more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.