Wichita Falls protestor files charges after altercation at monument rally

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heated conversations and a fight outside of Memorial Auditorium between those for and against the removal of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Monument.

Since June, a monument that has stood at Memorial Auditorium since 1934 that honors Confederate soldiers has been at the center of dueling online petitions.

Monday morning as community members for the monument’s removal gathered, tensions grew high and a shoving match ensued.

In fact, one woman has filed assault charges. Members from both sides calmed down the aggressors and were able to continue peacefully.



“Many people out here, they want the monument up and that’s their opinion,” Gina Waters, who is for removal said. “I feel indifferent they have the right to speak just like I have the right to speak, I can’t say that I can’t be out here if I’m standing out here.”

Petitioners said they will be trying to get signatures until 8 p.m. and plan on spending days trying to get signatures.

If you would like to sign the petition or voice your opinion, organizers ask that you wear a mask and keep it peaceful.

You can sign the petition to keep the monument here and you can sign the petition to remove the monument here.