Wichita Falls psychologist pleads guilty for insurance fraud

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls psychologist and counselor has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud involving Medicaid.

Dr. Frank Del Rio, 54, was placed on a five-year deferred sentence of probation and ordered to make restitution of about $23,360.

Dr. Del Rio was indicted by a Wichita County grand jury in October 2020.

The charge states Dr. Del Rio made a false statement by filing false claims to the Medicaid program for face-to-face psychotherapy or counseling sessions that were not actually provided to the individuals.

Dr. Del Rio was sentenced in a Zoom hearing Thursday by retired senior visiting Judge Jim Hogan, sitting in for 89th District Judge Charles Barnard.