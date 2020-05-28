Wichita Falls Public Library eager to welcome ‘family’ back as reopening continues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Library is in phase three of reopening and many regulars were excited to be able to browse for their favorite items.

Erica Bolling and her son are like many under quarantine who are trying to find new ways to stay busy during this pandemic.

“It was really hard especially for him because he doesn’t understand, so every Wednesday, he would say ‘storytime, storytime,’ and we couldn’t go,” Bolling said. “It was really a bummer, so it’s nice to just come in and just see some familiar faces.”

Employees at the Wichita Falls Public Library are excited to see people like the Bollings back inside after the library loosened restrictions. Under phase three of the library’s reopening plan, no more than 50 people can be inside at a time to grab and go. Curbside service is still available, too.

“We do have the shelves open for people to browse we do have ten public computers available for people to use up to one hour per day, copy machine, fax and scanning, and our programmers are doing some virtual programming online right now,” Library Administrator Janna Hausb urg said.

The library closed in March and during that time, Hausburg said staff members were able to make some enhancements.

“We want people to come and just to see that what we have done since they were gone is to try and improve the way the library looks,” Hausburg said. “Just to come back and be part of the library’s family like we were before.”

As a member of the library’s family, the Bollings will have to wait a little longer for storytime and other interactive activities as the library hopes to soon be back to normal.