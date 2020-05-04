Wichita Falls Public Library takes phased approach to reopening on May 11

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Library is shifting to a new phase of their re-opening for the community. The library has been doing curbside pick-up and drop off during the pandemic to help provide no-contact services.

The library will change service hours and capacity on May 11, the hours of operation for the Wichita Falls Public Library will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will only allow a maximum of 30 occupants inside the building at a time. The number of reference services will also be limited to a maximum of 10 people on public computers, scanners, faxing machines, or copy machines and are available by appointment only.

Wichita Falls Public Library staff will be wearing face masks at all times and are encouraging the public to also wear a face mask to protect themselves and others against possible spread of COVID-19. Masks will be available for patrons a the service desk while supplies last.