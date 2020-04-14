Wichita Falls Public Library to celebrate National Library Week online

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Next week is National Library Week, but with the coronavirus pandemic canceling all in-person events, Wichita Falls Public Library will have to celebrate differently this year.

The library plans to have a virtual reading on its Facebook page. However, the library is still open and still distributing books and DVDs. Wichita Falls Public Library says they distribute more than a thousand books a week by curbside pick up.



Members must call a day ahead to place an order. Librarians will clean the books and then place them outside in bags for citizens to retrieve.

The building may be closed but books are still open to all.

“We started doing the no contact curbside service when they shut us down to the public. We have so many customers who wanna get their books. And they’re doing their work with their kids at home or homeschooling them. So they’ll call us,” Wichita Falls Public Library administrator Jana Hausburg said.

The library can also print tax forms, worksheets and other paper items if members call ahead. And the library has even more online resources to find books and assist children with learning.



To find that, click here.