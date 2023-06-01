WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Party like it’s 1999 at the Wichita Falls Public Library Summer Reading kickoff party.

The Wichita Falls Public Library will host its 80s and 90s-themed celebration on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. This year’s theme for the summer reading program is “Trivial Pursuit.”

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best 80s and 90s gear for this free and open event.

The Summer Reading Program offers opportunities that help preschoolers, children, teens, and adults continue reading through June and July.

Sign up for a free Beanstack account to earn rewards and entries for prize drawings by reading, logging minutes, and submitting reviews.

Participants in the reading program will fill out an entry ticket for every 30 minutes spent reading

(or being read to). It is open to all ages and all kinds of reading counts. Staff will draw for prizes to be awarded each week for each age group. The more minutes read the more chances to win.

The library will also offer various weekly programs and activities for all ages. Residents can find

programs by clicking the events tab on the library’s website.

Library cards are free to Wichita Falls city residents but are not required to participate in Summer

Reading.

For more information, contact the library at 940-767-0868.