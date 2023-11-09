WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a healing message, “Quilts.”

Founder Catherine Roberts created the “Quilts of Valor Foundation” as a way to heal and make war veterans feel comforted and loved. The Wichita Falls Quilt Guild’s mission is to preserve the quilting heritage and provide information and inspiration. However, in honor of Veterans Day, the Wichita Falls Quilt Guild presented quilts of valor to veterans on Monday, November 7th, 2023. The organization has more quilts to give veterans on November 11th at a local nursing home.

If you want to give to the cause, contact Audrey Bee at 940-235-5056 or Terina Nowlin at 940-642-8489. To see more information about The Wichita Falls Quit Guild, click here.