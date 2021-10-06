Wichita Falls radio station burglar identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is behind bars after he burglarized the home of a popular Texoma radio station.

On September 28, 2021, officers with WFPD responded to the Cumulus Media building located at 4302 Call Field in reference to a burglary of the building.

Andrew Hays Wichita County Jail booking photo

An employee arrived to work and found the building had been burglarized and ransacked.

There was extensive damage to the office areas of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals. One of the Chevy pickup trucks with the “94.9 Outlaw” wrap on it was also stolen from the property.

Detectives with WFPD received a Crime Stopper’s tip indicating that the suspect was Andrew Hays, 42.

While Hays was in jail for other charges, the detectives filed two charges of burglary of a building against Hays related to the break-ins of Cumulus Media and Henderson Appraisals.

Hays is currently in jail for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. The detectives anticipate more charges will be filed on Hays in the near future.

Financial estimation of the damage done to the building was not requested from the businesses for it was not required for the burglary charges to be filed.

Hays’ total bonds are $41,000.