WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The railroad crossings located at N Broadway and Vermont Streets will be closed starting Tuesday.

Beginning on January 26 and with and end date of January 29 the N Broadway and Vermont Street railroad crossings will be closed to allow the BNSF Railway to make repairs to the crossings and tracks.

The city of Wichita Falls is reminding residents to be mindful of the crews working when driving in the area.