Wichita Falls rated top city for working parents in 2020

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A recent annual study released by SmartAsset rated Wichita Falls the top city in America for working parents in 2020.

Wichita Falls has ranked in the top 10 cities for working parents every year since 2016, when SmartAsset began publishing their findings.

2020 is the first time Wichita Falls has topped the list.

SmartAsset’s looked at the 600 largest cities in the country, of which 581 had complete data on eight key assets that were used to determine the rank.

The assets are listed below (bold notes an area for which Wichita Falls ranked in the top eighth):

Median household income

Median annual housing costs

Percentage of the workforce working 50 or more weeks per year

Average commute time

Violent crime rate

High school graduation rate

State family leave policy rating

Average annual childcare costs

Wichita Falls has the highest high school graduation rate (97%) of any city in the top 10 and the sixth-highest rate for this metric overall.

According to Census data, in 2018, median annual housing costs were about $9,400, only about half of the labor force worked more than 50 weeks per year and the average commute for workers was roughly 15 minutes.

Finally, the state of Texas has the 14th-lowest average annual childcare costs, at $8,193, of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

A list of the top 50 American cities for working parents can be found below:

Click here to read SmartAsset’s finding in their entirety.