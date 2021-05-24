Wichita Falls recognized by Texas Comptroller for financial transparency efforts

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has recognized the City of Wichita Falls for the local government’s efforts in regard to financial transparency.

In a press release, city officials said Hegar announced Wichita Falls is the latest local government entity to achieve specific transparency goals through the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program.

Wichita Falls received a star in the area of Traditional Finances, which recognizes entities for their outstanding efforts in making their spending and revenue information available.

“By providing meaningful financial data in addition to visual tools and analysis of its revenues and expenditures, the City of Wichita Falls has shown a true commitment to Texas taxpayers. This effort achieves the goals set by my office’s Transparency Stars program,” Hegar said. “I am pleased to award the City of Wichita Falls a star for its accomplishments.”

For more information on the program, including specific guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website.