Wichita Falls record store celebrates ‘Record Day’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Today was record day, and Wichita Falls’ only record store celebrated.

Warbonnet Records on Kemp Boulevard has been open since December.

Store owner Johnny Robertson said they already have some loyal customers from old vinyl heads to young record-seekers.

Robertson said there was so much business, he has record players on back order, and he is happy to see so many people embrace the store.

“As the months go on and the word spreads, if somebody’s into vinyl and into collecting records, then they tell a friend, and then maybe their friend gets turned onto it, and it’s just a community, it’s just like anything,” Robertson said. “Each month has been a little bit better than the month before. Can’t ask for more than that.”