Wichita Falls Regional Airport displays historic World War II planes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Commemorative Air Force has brought three World War II planes to Wichita Falls for tours and rides.

Starting Friday, September 17, and lasting throughout the weekend, the public is invited out to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport for the opportunity to see some historic World War II planes.

The iconic C.A.F. B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, along with a T-6 Texan can be toured. Public flights are also available.

Admission to the tour event is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12, and $20 for a family of up to 5. Tour times are noon to 3 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All three planes will be available for Living History Flight Experience rides during the day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Commemorative Air Force T.O.W. Director Howard Quoyeser said it is important to preserve the history and the memories attached to these aircraft, so the world doesn’t forget about the sacrifices made during World War II.

“It’s the grandchildren and the great, great of the World War II generation that really don’t have any kind of exposure to it anymore,” Quoyeser said. “We’re trying to help expose just a little bit to let them know what sacrifice was like and why the entire generation of World War II from the United States to its allies.”

Multiple war birds will be in town all weekend.

