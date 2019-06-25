Wichita Falls Regional Airport to receive $1.5M federal grant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Soon people traveling to and from the Wichita Falls Regional Airport will have a much smoother ride.

A couple of changes are coming like repaving Armstrong Drive as well as new led lighting after airport officials received a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tuesday afternoon, the Wichita Falls Regional Airport became one of eight airports in Texas to receive grant money to pay for infrastructure improvements for flyers like Seymour resident Sis Hammack.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Hammack said. “I think that anything they can do that would help people to want to pick this airport to fly into or out of helps Wichita Falls.”

Back in 2017, the city council applied for the grant, Airport Administrator Jon Waltjen said this will be used for repairs to Armstrong Drive and more.

“The roads took a lot of beating when we did the terminal and putting all of that stress on the roads makes it a lot harder,” Waltjen said. “The drainage was bad so now it takes care of all of that. It takes care of our drainage, takes care of the road. The road will last another 50 years for us.”

Waltjen said these improvements will help with safety concerns.

“We’ve got all led lighting and the lighting is going to be like coming down at night, it’s going to be like its daylight coming down,” Waltjen said. “So, in that area, you’ve got a lot of lighting and everything for safety.”

Once repairs are complete, it’s hoped travelers like Hammack will be able to enjoy an improved and safer Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The $1.5 million grant will go toward road repairs and an extra $540,000 is coming from the FAA as a part of the money owed to the city from a 20-year bond project to finance the original terminal project. FAA dollars will fund 90%of the improvement project and 10% will come from a local match.

Airport officials say they are still in the beginning stages and aren’t sure when they can begin the construction process. They are looking at adding an airline down the road but do not have any plans as of now.

Department of Transportation officials say these improvements will help make the state’s economy more competitive. To see the other airports’ part of this infrastructure grants, click here.