WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit is getting a helping hand for one of its projects.

The Wichita Falls Renovation Group, which helps overhaul kitchens and baths, donated $1,000 Thursday to Base Camp Lindsey.

Steve Halloway, one of the board members for Base Camp Lindsey, said this donation will go into their general fund for one of the many phases of construction projects that’s set to begin soon. Halloway added that community support is what keeps them going.

“It’s what we knew was always going to be there,” Halloway said. “This community supports its veterans – and that’s private citizens, as well as local businesses, and we knew they would be in our corner whenever the time came.”

Halloway said clean-up efforts are still at ground zero, but they hope to begin mechanical and electrical work after demolition in the coming weeks.

To find more information on supporting Base Camp Lindsey, click here.