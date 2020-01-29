Wichita Falls resident celebrates 106th birthday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls woman is celebrating her 106th birthday surrounded by loved ones in the community.

The pastor of the 10th and Broad Church of Christ, Ken Holsberry describes Virginia Hearn as the life-blood of the church, having been a member since the 1930s.

When asked what is her secret to living so long, Hearn said it’s quite simple.

“Making up for lost time,” Hearn said.

Hearn’s church family gathered Wednesday to mark a major milestone, her 106th birthday.

Many spoke about what they admire most about her,

She may be the longest living Wichita Falls resident! 🎊🎉

Church family and friends gathered to celebrate Virginia Hearn’s 106th birthday!

Hear from Virginia on KFDX 3 news at 5 & 6.@TexomasHomepage pic.twitter.com/qYjSLXpq1q — Shatanya N. Clarke (@clarke_shatanya) January 29, 2020

“She is a woman who will lead not only with her influence but with her service,” former minister Larry Suttle said.

Others shared her stories, such as her connection to the McBride family.

“She lived with them and took care of their kids and that’s when they were serving sandwiches out of their house,” Holsberry said.

Holsberry said Hearn helped to start the Southside Youth Senter and she also worked downtown at The Hub for decades.

While Hearn did not have children of her own, those around her said her maternal instincts are undeniable.

“My kids who are in their 20s, they love her just like anybody else would because she just always paid attention to kids, and I think that kept her young,” Holsberry said.

“She was the church mother, oh she was,” Larry and Nicki Suttle said.

Hearn’s church family said her influence among generations is quite amazing.

“Young and old love Virginia, and here in the congregation you will see the young people running to Virginia,” Larry Suttle said.

All those who know and love Hearn said they can’t wait to celebrate her at 107 years.

While everyone celebrated her Wednesday, Virginia’s birthday is Saturday.

Relatives and friends believe Virginia may be the oldest Wichita Falls resident if you know someone who is older than 106, be sure to send us a message on Facebook or send us an email.