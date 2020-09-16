Wichita Falls resident receives act of kindness from WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Police Officers Association recently came to the aid of a Wichita Falls resident after she had a medical emergency while traveling home with groceries.

Wichita Falls resident Barbara Morones was traveling home with her groceries when she had a medical emergency which resulted in her groceries being ruined.

Tuesday night, officers from the Wichita Falls Police Departments night B platoon pitched in and delivered new groceries to Ms. Marones and teamed with the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association and gave her a gift card to help purchase more groceries at a later date.

