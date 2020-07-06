Wichita Falls resident speaks out about fireworks in city limits

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls resident is frustrated with other residents setting off fireworks inside of city limits during the 4th of July.

Christopher Kelly was alerted by fireworks outside of his home last night on Fillmore Street. Because of the noise, Kelly’s ring doorbell caught footage of the fireworks being set off. Kelly says when he called 911 about the fireworks damaging his home, dispatch told him that Wichita Falls police officers were on more important calls. And Kelly says this isn’t the first time this has happened on the 4th of July weekend.

“The reason I got that is because again the police never show up so if you want any evidence of damage or anything for insurance claims you have to do it yourself. You cannot count on the police to actually show up,” Kelly said.

Wichita Falls Police Department could not be reached for comment.