Wichita Falls resident voices concern over masks in grocery stores

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls resident is sharing his concerns over the lack of mask-wearing that he is seeing in grocery stores.

Mr. Roger, who did not want to give his last name, said of all the grocery stores he’s visited in the city, the only store he’s noticed enforcing the mask policy is Market Street. He believes each grocery store should have a police officer inside to enforce the statewide policy. Mr. Roger is spreading this message with hopes of protecting the safety of others.

“COVID-19 has no boundaries,” Roger said. “It affects all of us. Babies are dying, children are dying, teenagers are dying; people in their 20s and 30s. All the way up they’re dying off of this. There’s only one way to slow it down.”

“Start fining people for not wearing it. If it doesn’t, nobody’s going to pay attention. That’s what made everybody start wearing seatbelts. That’s what made people start buying insurance for their vehicles,” Roger said. “It’s what made people start doing restraints. I could go all the way back to the first time they made you get license plates on cars.”

Mr. Roger also said he is passionate because he has a compromised immune system. Wichita Falls police officials have said that they are still working to figure out how they can enforce this policy.

Violators of the mask policy can cited for a fine up to $250.