Wichita Falls residents have the second-lowest debt load in Texas

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents have the second-lowest debt load in Texas.

Texas is one of the most affordable states in the country, but many Texans are burdened by debt. So which cities in Texas have the most and least debt? 

LendingTree looked at four different types of non-mortgage debt (student, personal, credit card and auto) to rank debts in the largest Texas cities. A look at the least debt-ridden Texas cities:  

  1. Lufkin – $13,312
  2. Wichita Falls – $13,751
  3. Port Arthur – $16,212
  4. Bryan – $17,184
  5. Waco – $17,459
  6. Amarillo – $17,585
  7. Garland – $18,668
  8. Texarkana – $18,875
  9. Abilene – $18,953
  10. Euless – $19,351

You can view the full study here: The Most and Least Debt-Ridden Places in Texas

