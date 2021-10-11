Wichita Falls residents hear from City Council candidates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Infrastructure, diversity and community involvement are all topics of discussion Wichita Falls City Council candidate tackled in a forum Monday evening.

Two candidates for Councilor At-Large, two for District 1 and three for District 2 made their way to the council chambers where they could soon sit if elected.

League of Women Voters President Kaye Holland gave each candidate two minutes to speak before asking them each a few questions. Five of the seven have never run for office before and Holland hopes for high voter turnout.

“Notoriously these elections are lower turnout. It takes a certain amount of courage to stand up and put yourself out there and they do that,” Holland said.

If you missed the forum tonight, click here to rewatch it.