Wichita Falls residents reflect on positive things during chaotic times

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — From the COVID-19 crisis to murder hornets, riots, and looting, it seems like negativity is just about everywhere you look.

Our chief photojournalist Curtis Jackson took to the streets to ask random Texoma residents, “what’s something positive that’s happened to you during all of this chaos?”

Negativity is dominating the news and can be found all over social media, and there’s no doubt that the world is in a dark place right now.

However, some Wichita Falls residents said they’ve found the positive in their situations and all it takes is the right mindset.

“I always try to see the silver lining, but also we lost thousands and thousands of people so again, just blessed to be alive and healthy, and I’m glad that our community is finally starting to pick back up,” Owner of Stone Oven Pizza Dane Rodriguez said.

“Well since the quarantine, we started eating meals together and having family dinners, and sharing good things and really being able to just talk,” the Walker family said.

“Well some of the positive things have been spending a little more time with my furry friends, Sammy Davis Jr., we go for a lot more walks and we go for a lot more runs and we get to get out a little more and get to see the nature trails, I’ve actually never been able to take the time to run the nature trails before,” Backdoor Theatre’s Artistic Director Michael Sherry said.

“Our office over at Hoegger Communications, we were worried about our clients we were worried about budgets, it really showed me what a great team we have, we all kind of buckled down and did what we could,” Hoegger Communications employee Andrew Bell said.

“I just graduated today and honestly I didn’t think that was going to happen due to everything that was going on and the fact that the school board got everything together and we were able to just like have that event go on because it’s so important. I know it crushed a lot of peoples hearts because they didn’t think they were going to get to walk that stage and have that closure of senior year and the fact that I get to do that. It still feels like a part of me is missing because I never got to like be within in school but at the same time I feel amazing today because I never thought that this would happen, I made it this far,” recent high school graduate Analiese Hess said.

We could all take a lesson from these residents; not everything in the world is bad, you just have to know where to look.

And of course, on behalf of our entire team at Texoma’s Homepage, we want to encourage everyone to think positive and to love one another because after all, we are “Texoma Strong”.