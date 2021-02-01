Wichita Falls residents urged to sign up for CodeRED Weather warning system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This past December, the radio tower that housed the NOAA weather

transmitter was vandalized and collapsed.

Though the tower and NOAA weather radio system are not owned, nor operated by the City of Wichita Falls or Wichita County, the transmitter damage affected the National Weather Service’s ability to send and receive alerts on NOAA weather radios for severe weather and tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service technicians and regional maintenance personnel have restored a signal on another tower site as a temporary solution.

However, due to the location of the antenna and lessened power, the signal may not transmit as

far as it previously was able to. Depending on an individual’s geographical location, some may not

be able to receive signals on their NOAA weather radio.

Though the signals to NOAA weather radios may be affected, the City of Wichita Falls assures

residents that the cities Outdoor Warning System is still working properly. The two systems do not

rely on each other, and there are no issues with the Outdoor Warning System alerting residents

of potential tornadoes.

In advance of storm season, residents are encouraged to sign up for the City of Wichita Falls

CodeRED Weather Warning by clicking here.

CodeRed Weather Warning is a free service provided to residents of Wichita Falls

and Wichita County. The National Weather Service encourages everyone to have at least three

ways to be alerted to hazardous weather.

Be prepared and take all the steps you can to be informed of potentially hazardous weather.



For more information, contact the City of Wichita Falls Emergency Management Coordinator, John

Henderson at (940) 761-6870.