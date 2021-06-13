Wichita Falls Rotary Club prepares for Flag Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Rotary Club is getting ready for Flag Day tomorrow, June 14.

Members of the club could be seen around town today placing flags in yards. They placed close to 2,000 flags around the area.

Flag Day is observed annually on June 14th to commemorate the adoption of the United States flag that took place in 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.

Flag Day was first proposed in 1886, but it didn’t become official until August, 1949, when President Harry Truman signed the legislation.