Wichita Falls Running Club donates “Dam Run” proceeds

The Wichita Falls Running Club raised $1,500 during its “Dam Run” in May, and Thursday evening they split the money in half to donate to two local beneficiaries.

About $750 was donated to MSU head cross country coach Koby Styles and the other went to the lake revitalization program.

The money can be used for anything of the organization’s choosing.

Running Club President Arthur Sanchez said he’s just happy the “Dam Run” happened this year.

“We had probably about 125 people show up and a little smaller than last time, but we kinda dropped it last year and we brought it back,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said he hopes they will have the run again next year and help other local groups by donating the proceeds.