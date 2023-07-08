WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls sailing club opened its doors to the public Saturday, July 8, 2023, in hopes of recruiting new members.

The club hosted their first open house to bring awareness of their club to the community. John Kidwell, the commodore, said that he felt not a lot of people know about their club.

While there are no real requirements to join, Kidwell emphasizes you need to have a want to learn about sailing.

“You have to want to learn, and to learn to sail, and enjoy sailing to join,” said Kidwell.

The club is more than willing to teach anyone interested in sailing. Kidwell said they will walk you through every step of the process. To sign up, email sailing@wfsail.org or check out their webpage at wfsailing.org