WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A season of red kettles and jingling bells comes to a close, and The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls has the benevolence of Texomans to thank for an upcoming year of success.

Thanks to the generosity of all who donated across the region, Salvation Army Corps officials said, the nonprofit was able to raise an abundance of funds to further support the community in the new year.

According to Corps Officer Major Joe Burton, residents across Texoma raised $153,510 from early November through December 23 — $3,500 more than the nonprofit’s annual goal.

From gracious passersby to Red Kettle ringer volunteers, the impact of the Red Kettle Campaign will be felt every day this year in Texoma, Burton said.

“This represents a tremendous effort from our staff and volunteers and especially those who gave so generously to The Salvation Army throughout the Christmas season; our community, businesses, donors and supporters, and corporate partners,” Burton said. “We simply couldn’t do it without you all! The budgeted goal is the minimum amount we need to support The Salvation Army’s year-round programs and services here in Wichita Falls. However, the more we raise, the more people we can help.”

While the Red Kettle Campaign is iconic throughout the country during the holiday season, the love goes beyond Christmas to ensure a wide range of life-changing services all year long.

“When a family comes to us because they can’t afford to put food on the table, it’s your donation that makes it possible for us to hand them a food box,” Burton said. “When a mother needs help paying the utility bill to keep the lights on, your generosity means that we can pay that bill. And when a child climbs onto the bus headed to summer camp for the first time, your support helps provide a week that child will never forget. Thank you! Your support means we will be there to share help, hope and love, in all situations.”

To further serve Texoma throughout 2024 and beyond, there are multiple opportunities to volunteer and get involved in The Salvation Army’s altruism. For more information, call their office at (940) 322-9822 or visit their website.