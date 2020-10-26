Wichita Falls sees “Kissing Bug” test positive for parasite that causes Chagas disease

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls released a press statement advising that a Triatomine insect or the “Kissing Bug” has been collected and tested positive for Trypanosoma Cruzi which causes Chagas disease.

The City of Wichita Falls has advised that the bug commonly known as the “Kissing Bug” has been reported to be present in Wichita County and has tested positive for Trypanosoma Cruzi which causes Chagas disease and is informing residents to take caution to avoid contact.

The City is advising that residents avoid opening windows that are not screened or have torn screens, especially at night as kissing bugs are winged insects that can enter the home through unscreened windows and are attracted to light. Do not attempt to handle bugs barehanded and wear long sleeves, pants, and gloves when working outdoors in brush piles to avoid accidental bites.

The last reported case of Kissing Bugs testing positive for Chagas in Wichita Falls was in 2018.