Wichita Falls serial killer’s case sent back to court

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Infamous Texoma serial killer Faryion Wardrip, who has been appealing his death sentence for more than two decades, didn’t win the latest round but didn’t totally lose either.

In September his appeals took another dip, in a long series of ups and downs.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s ruling granting a new punishment trial.

Wardrip then petitioned for a rehearing from the 5th circuit.

The court did not agree with Wardrip’s argument that his good prison record was not given enough consideration in his punishment. But now the court admits both it and the lower court did not address one part of his argument, thus he is entitled for that issue to be settled by the lower court, and granted his petition for a rehearing.

Wardrip, now 62, has been convicted or linked to the deaths of at least five women in 16 months, beginning in Wichita Falls in 1984.