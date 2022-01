WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls surveying company is celebrating 100 years with the addition of the latest painted horse to its property.

Corlett, Probst and Boyd is a surveying and engineering company with experience in design of water supply and distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment systems, and paving and drainage improvements.

The horse was painted by Sandy Hay and is in honor of the company’s 100th anniversary in Wichita Falls.