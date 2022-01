WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re a sushi lover, you’re going to want to check out Sakura Sushi Bar’s second location, which recently opened in downtown Wichita Falls.

The new location is located at 807 8th St., Suite 100 inside the City National Building.

The restaurant offers up a wide variety of sushi and other dishes and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Check out their Facebook page here.