Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra modify upcoming concert plans amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday their concert scheduled for January 23 will be held without a live audience due to rising infection rates of COVID-19 in Wichita County.

A reduced complement of WFSO musicians will still gather to perform the concert as planned with a professional video recorded and made available for on-demand viewing beginning January 30.

According to a press release, the board of directors of the WFSO voted to hold the concert without a live audience, stating a more cautious approach is best at this time when COVID-19 infections are once again on the rise.

“The safety of our musicians, audience and staff is always going to be our highest priority,” Fouad Fakhouri, WFSO Music Director said.

Please find the full press release below: