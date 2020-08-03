Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra to delay concert season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra announced that it would delay its 2020-2021 concert season due to challenges presented by COVID-19.

“Our top priority has to be the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and staff,” said WFSO Executive Director Alicia Deges.

This decision was the result of the consideration of several financial, logistical, and health and safety factors.

According to Deges, the WFSO plans to begin its concert season in January at Memorial Auditorium. The plan includes a way for the safe social distancing of the audience and musicians.

Texas’ June 3 reopening guidelines limited performance halls to 50% capacity and has the requirement for socially distanced seating for orchestra musicians and audience members.

The spring season will include adapted education programs and subscription concerts in January, February, and April.

Plans are currently underway for alternative performance opportunities for WFSO musicians, including small ensemble performances at different venues in the community.

The WFSO also hopes to present a chamber group at The Priddy Pavilion on September 17, 2020, as part of the Live at the Lake Concert series.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our musicians, many of whom rely solely on performances at concerts like ours. They have lost virtually all of that income,” said Deges. “Financial contributions from our loyal patrons will be more crucial now than ever to make our 2020-2021 season possible. Annual Fund contributions can be made now either online or by mail.”

According to WFSO, patrons can expect season ticket renewals to begin in October 2020 and will have the opportunity to confirm their subscription with season ticket holders receiving priority for seating.

Inquiries regarding subscriptions and ticket sales may be directed to WFSO Box Office Manager, Jenny Oliver, at 940-723-6202 or via email at info@wfso.org. Other inquiries can be made by contacting WFSO Executive Director Alicia Deges at 940-723-6202 or via email at wfsoed@wfso.org.