Wichita Falls teen jailed after shots fired in Sutherlands parking lot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen was arrested at an apartment complex after police and witnesses said he fired shots at at a man in another car in the Sutherlands parking lot.

Dimonique Dwayne Mckinney, 18, is charged with aggravated assault in retaliation and illegally discharging a firearm.

His bonds have been set, totaling S27,000.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 in the parking lot of Sutherlands on Southwest Parkway.

Police said the victim told them several shots were fired at his vehicle from a purple Chrystler PT Cruiser with two black males and one black female inside.

Just minutes later, officers at the scene were informed that a state trooper and Wichita County Sheriff units had found a vehicle matching that description at an apartment complex at 5502 professional and

Police said the three suspects had gone inside an apartment and were detained outside.

Officers said they found a glock .40 caliber handgun in the apartment with bullets inside that matched a bullet casing they had found underneath a windshield wiper of the cruiser.

Police said Mckinney declined to be interviewed, but the other two occupants of the vehicle denied firing the shots and told police they believed Mckinney did.