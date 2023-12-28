WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A teenager is behind bars after police said a 5-year-old boy made an outcry to his mother that he was touched inappropriately while in the teen’s care.

Andrew Reid English, 18, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, December 28, 2023, for the second-degree felony offense of indecency with a child by sexual contact. His bond was set at $200,000.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Westward Drive after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, in reference to a possible sexual assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, police arrived on the scene and spoke with a woman who claimed her 5-year-old son had been in the care of English while she was not home.

The affidavit said the alleged victim’s mother told police when she arrived home her son told her about the incident and she eventually called the police.

Police said they escorted the victim and mother to Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, where a forensic interview was conducted. During the interview, the victim was asked if anyone had touched or looked at his private parts, and the victim said English had.

According to the affidavit, the 5-year-old boy said during the interview that he was taking a nap in his bed, and when he woke up, English was touching him.

Police said English was later interviewed at the police station and then charged with indecency.