WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is continuing its search for a teenage girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning, July 5, and they’re asking the community to be on the lookout as well.

Kady Aine, 15, of Wichita Falls, suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Her parents, Jeff and Larissa Aine, said they dropped her off at Rose Street Day School on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m.

That was the last time they’ve seen their daughter.

“It’s definitely more of a medical attention,” Jeff Aine, Kady’s father said. “This isn’t like a normal runaway.”

Kady’s parents haven’t stopped looking for her since she went missing, driving around places she’d frequent or that she’s been known to hang out.

However, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

“The last time she had an impulsive, ‘I’m going to go get fresh air’, and then she was gone for 20 hours,” Jeff said. “This time, she’s been gone for 48 hours.”

Last year, after going missing for those 20 hours, Kady was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taken in for treatment at Red River Hospital.

Kady’s parents said they wouldn’t have found her without the community.

“The WFPD has been amazing this time,” Jeff said. “As we’ve been out looking, we see them all around.”

Kady is known as a loving and helpful girl who loves to be outside in nature. Her parents said she has a walk you can’t miss.







“She does kind of navigate towards older people, which has led to her having many friends,” Jeff said. “So she’ll probably be in nature just walking around, the way she moves, walks and moves through life is very peculiar and people are able to say, ‘I saw that girl’.”

Kady is a vegan and doesn’t drink regular water so her parents are concerned about her being outside in triple-digit heat.

Kady was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black slides.

She’s been known to hang out on the eastern side of Wichita Falls, near the Lion’s Court apartments. There have also been reports that Kady has been trying to find a ride to Austin or Houston, according to her parents.

Her parents said because of her medical condition, she might not be too responsive if you spot her out, so please contact the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Until that day comes, Jeff and Larissa said they just want their daughter to come home.

“I know she feels really misunderstood and we’re going to do everything we can to understand,” Jeff said.

“It doesn’t matter that she took off,” Larissa, Kady’s mother said. “We just want her back.”