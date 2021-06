WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen girl missing since Wednesday, June 2 has been found, according to her family.

Cecilia Victoria Perego Sanchez, 15, was first reported missing on Wednesday.

In a Facebook status posted on Sunday evening, Perego Sanchez’s mother, Araceli Sanchez reported her daughter is safe and sound.

Araceli Sanchez extended her thanks to the community for their help in locating her daugher.