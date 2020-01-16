Wichita Falls teen sentenced after drug deal goes wrong

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen has been sentenced to ten years in prison for an armed robbery after an attempt to sell drugs turned into a stabbing.

19-year-old Branden Decker was arrested in May 2019 for aggravated robbery, but he was sentenced for robbery in 30th District Court.

Authorities said Decker and two juveniles went to the Avalon Meadows Apartments on Old Iowa Park Road after a resident of the complex told police he’d contacted Decker via Facebook to buy marijuana.

The resident said when Decker and the two juveniles arrived, one juvenile pointed a gun at him and demanded $90.

When the resident refused, he said the other juvenile began to assault him, so he took out his pocket knife and stabbed the juvenile, at which point all three fled the scene in a white car.

Police said they found the car at the emergency room. They arrested Decker and one juvenile in the car. The other juvenile was inside being treated for stab wound.