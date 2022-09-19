WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Barnett Road Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department, a 13-year-old student of McNiel Middle School missed his bus and was walking to school from Professional Drive on Monday morning, September 19, 2022.

Sgt. Eipper said the teen was struck by a GMC SUV on Barnett Road.

Police said the driver, who had been driving at a speed of about 30 miles per hour, was able to reduce their speed to 5 miles per hour before striking the teen.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the teen suffered minor injuries and was reportedly complaining of ankle pain. He was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution due to the nature of the incident.

Further details on the incident are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.