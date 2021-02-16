Wichita Falls temporary relief station location change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to the broken water lines and uncertainty of power, city officials have decided to partner with two private facilities and support their operations to provide overnight shelter for those who need it.

While work was being done to repair the first broken water pipe at the MPEC, a second line has broken. And because of this, the MPEC is now closed and is no longer a relief station.

Due to the availability of backup power, City Hope Church and Evangel Temple will be coordinating with the city as the two main locations.

The city will provide infrastructure support, cots, water, charging stations, and security.

City officials said they appreciate both facilities willingness to partner together to provide shelter for affected residents.



• Both locations will follow COVID guidelines.

• Bring medications, blankets, and pillows.

• For individuals stranded or who need assistance, please contact the Relief Station Hotline at

940-761-7907.



City Hope Church

Location: 4301 Cedar Elm Lane

Open now and prepared to receive those who need services.

Small pets are allowed but must be in a kennel.



Evangel Temple

Location: 3800 Barnett Road

Open now and prepared to receive those who need services.