Wichita Falls to continue waiving late fees, will not disconnecting water for non-payment

The City of Wichita Falls has announced that it will continue waiving late fees, not charging for shut-off fees and not disconnecting water accounts due to non-payment for at least the next 14 days.

On March 23, the City of Wichita Falls elected to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment and to waive late fees for all businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After re-evaluating this policy as a result of Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order to slowly reopen Texas, officials have decided to continue this temporary measure in the best interest of Wichita Falls residents.

The Utility Collections Department would like to remind residents that the water bills incurred during this time are still owed and will still have to be paid.

To date, there are 1,953 accounts in the city that would quality to be shut off due to non-payment.

City officials anticipate the total loss to the water fund resulting from non-payment during COVID-19 is over $165,000.

Residents are encouraged to call the Utility Collections Department at 940-761-7414 and make payment arrangements, as increasing balances may cause further hardship when the pandemic has passed.

The policy will be re-evaluated again in 14 days.

