Wichita Falls to end warrant amnesty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Municipal Court offered a warrant amnesty period from May 20, through June 3 due to hardships placed on individuals during COVID-19.

This was done in an effort to save defendants money and possible arrest.

Over 800 warrants were assigned to cases, but not issued during that two-week amnesty period.

Residents were encouraged to contact the court and establish a payment plan, request an extension on the due date, or consult other available court options.

Of the 800 cases, 183 of those participated in the amnesty program.

The court has now issued warrants to the remaining cases and payment is now due.

To address a case, please contact Municipal Court at 940-761-7880 or visit the court in person.

Please be advised that temporary safety measures may still be in effect, so allow enough time, as

cases will be processed as quickly and safely as possible.