Wichita Falls to receive $4.5 million in coronavirus transit aid

First death linked to COVID-19 in Comanche Co.
The Employee Recruitment- Relocation Incentive Program aims to bring new employees from outside this area by paying relocation costs as long as that person stays with the company for at least six months.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During Wichita Falls city council Tuesday, councilors unanimously approved a few ordinances, some relating to coronavirus relief.

First, city council approved the appropriation of $4,552,789 in Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funds for Texas Section 5307 Operators.

City manager Darron Leiker will execute all necessary funding agreements after the 7-0 vote.

Then, councilors approved authorizing the city manager to apply and accept $600,000 in TXDOT grants for hangar construction at Kickapoo Downtown Airport.

Councilors also approved appropriating $148,094 of the Special Revenue Fund for Public Health Emergency Preparedness on a 7-0 vote.

