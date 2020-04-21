Wichita Falls to receive $4.5 million in coronavirus transit aid

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During Wichita Falls city council Tuesday, councilors unanimously approved a few ordinances, some relating to coronavirus relief.

First, city council approved the appropriation of $4,552,789 in Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funds for Texas Section 5307 Operators.

City manager Darron Leiker will execute all necessary funding agreements after the 7-0 vote.

Then, councilors approved authorizing the city manager to apply and accept $600,000 in TXDOT grants for hangar construction at Kickapoo Downtown Airport.

Councilors also approved appropriating $148,094 of the Special Revenue Fund for Public Health Emergency Preparedness on a 7-0 vote.